JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 190,267 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.35% of TransAlta worth $9,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TAC. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the 1st quarter valued at $42,953,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TransAlta by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,406,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,430,000 after buying an additional 1,894,218 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in TransAlta by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,766,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,561,000 after buying an additional 514,500 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 560,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 261,950 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 523,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 258,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

TAC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC increased their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.77. TransAlta Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $503.91 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.84%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

