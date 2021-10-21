JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.07% of Continental Resources worth $9,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Continental Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Continental Resources by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Continental Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Continental Resources by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,632 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Continental Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 13.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $51.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average is $35.91. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $55.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -51.28%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLR shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.66.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

