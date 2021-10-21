JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.26% of LGI Homes worth $10,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at $63,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 62.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LGIH. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.17.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $146.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.54 and a 52 week high of $188.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.57.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

