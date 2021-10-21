JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stake in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,927 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.54% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $9,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 158,557 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 1,941.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 135,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 128,790 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter worth $4,454,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter worth $1,043,000. 10.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $847,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $164,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,966.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE:DKL opened at $50.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 2.91. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $51.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.28.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $168.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.05 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 151.76% and a net margin of 27.59%. Research analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.95%.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

