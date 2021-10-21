JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.14% of Upwork worth $10,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Upwork by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Upwork by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Upwork by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Upwork by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Upwork by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Upwork alerts:

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $53,531.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 701,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,603,946.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $135,519.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,785 shares of company stock worth $3,042,686 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Upwork presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.36.

Shares of UPWK opened at $56.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.70 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.37. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.82 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.