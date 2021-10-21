JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,655 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,408 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.41% of Independent Bank worth $10,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 172,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 361,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,299,000 after acquiring an additional 102,874 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 61,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 36,424 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $84.27 on Thursday. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $99.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.43 million. Research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 52.46%.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $192,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

