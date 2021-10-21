JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 170,219 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.91% of Caleres worth $9,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 785.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caleres alerts:

In other Caleres news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,806 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $380,292.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $225,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,465 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,426. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAL. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

NYSE CAL opened at $22.49 on Thursday. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $860.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.48 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.65. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.00%.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.