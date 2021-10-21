JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “CHF 360” Price Target for Rogers (VTX:ROG)

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 360 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a CHF 395 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rogers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 370.92.

Rogers has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

