JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 373,992 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 73.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,992 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $10,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 880,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,563,000 after acquiring an additional 77,950 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 725,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,169,000 after acquiring an additional 13,253 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 554,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after acquiring an additional 207,400 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 82,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period.

Shares of IXUS opened at $73.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.95. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $75.53.

