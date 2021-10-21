JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 41,830 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.22% of Exponent worth $10,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Exponent during the first quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $110.96 on Thursday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $120.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 61.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.84.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.11 million. Analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $654,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $737,628.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,594. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

