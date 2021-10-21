JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 46,222 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,738 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,222 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.70% of First Busey worth $9,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Busey in the second quarter worth $58,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Busey by 29.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the second quarter worth $282,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 11.2% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 90.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

BUSE stock opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.09. First Busey Co. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $27.61.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $97.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

BUSE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

