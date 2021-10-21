JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 54,340 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 54,340 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.32% of Orthofix Medical worth $10,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,937 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,923,000 after acquiring an additional 52,792 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4,235.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 871,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,100,000 after acquiring an additional 851,235 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 11.5% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 640,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,782,000 after purchasing an additional 66,337 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 8.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 467,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,282,000 after purchasing an additional 38,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,734 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,944,000 after purchasing an additional 28,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $36.57 on Thursday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The stock has a market cap of $720.25 million, a P/E ratio of -87.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $121.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.35 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

