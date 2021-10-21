JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 64,947 Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,947 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.43% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $9,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,835,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,737,000 after acquiring an additional 383,971 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,573,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,592,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,347,000 after acquiring an additional 125,700 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 1,831.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,527,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,391 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, CEO James S. Metcalf bought 50,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $787,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Ball purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $366,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 399,209 shares in the company, valued at $5,848,411.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cornerstone Building Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of CNR opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.18. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.04.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

