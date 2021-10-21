JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Target Price to C$6.00

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BTO. Scotiabank cut their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares cut their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.81.

Shares of BTO stock remained flat at $C$5.23 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,127,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,016. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.23.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$457.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.5893973 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,632,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,654,445.72. Also, Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total transaction of C$144,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 403,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,946,031.62. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,082 shares of company stock valued at $654,333.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

