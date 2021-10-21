JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,861 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 56,977 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.19% of TripAdvisor worth $10,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in TripAdvisor by 1.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,368 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in TripAdvisor by 27.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in TripAdvisor by 16.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,851 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $34.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.36. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.