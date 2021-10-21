JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) to Overweight

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Komatsu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

KMTUY opened at $24.77 on Thursday. Komatsu has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Komatsu had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Komatsu will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

