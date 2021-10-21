JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (LON:JCH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (LON:JCH) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 758 ($9.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,104. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 515 ($6.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 770 ($10.06). The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 749.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 737.07. The stock has a market cap of £449.39 million and a PE ratio of 4.20.

Get JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust alerts:

In other JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust news, insider David Fletcher bought 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 762 ($9.96) per share, for a total transaction of £335.28 ($438.05).

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.