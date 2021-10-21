Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Insider Purchases £893,824.24 in Stock

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) insider Andrew Formica acquired 360,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £893,824.24 ($1,167,787.09).

Shares of JUP traded down GBX 0.38 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 246.82 ($3.22). 1,658,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,772. The company has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18. Jupiter Fund Management Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 223 ($2.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 310.80 ($4.06). The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 257.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 270.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

JUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

