JustBet Market Cap Reaches $1.03 Million (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One JustBet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $1,867.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JustBet has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

