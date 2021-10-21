Justin Hotard Sells 12,286 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) SVP Justin Hotard sold 12,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $189,327.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock remained flat at $$15.49 during midday trading on Thursday. 9,623,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,041,397. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.10.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HPE. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,190,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,146,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,943,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,058 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,005,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,403 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 43,342,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,937,000 after acquiring an additional 370,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,216,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 871,335 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

