Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.40

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 3591489 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on KDMN. UBS Group cut Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho cut Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James cut Kadmon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kadmon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Get Kadmon alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 260.49% and a negative net margin of 5,961.77%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. On average, analysts predict that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Kadmon by 343.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 114,108 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 2,402.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 482,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 463,585 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the first quarter worth $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kadmon by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after acquiring an additional 289,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Company Profile (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.