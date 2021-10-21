Kalmar (KALM) Market Capitalization Tops $3.93 Million

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 21st. Kalmar has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and $346,344.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kalmar coin can now be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00001979 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kalmar has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kalmar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00068034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00071211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.69 or 0.00102448 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,017.26 or 0.99800570 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.22 or 0.06482439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00022453 BTC.

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,140,681 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Buying and Selling Kalmar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kalmar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalmar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.