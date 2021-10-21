KARMA Market Cap Reaches $51.81 Million (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. KARMA has a market cap of $51.81 million and approximately $374.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005584 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00056105 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

