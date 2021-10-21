Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.09.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KARO shares. William Blair set a $35.13 price objective on shares of Karooooo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KARO. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,615,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,691,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,672,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,929,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Karooooo stock opened at $34.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.99. Karooooo has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $736.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.84 million. Equities analysts expect that Karooooo will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

