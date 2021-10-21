Katalyo Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.92 Million (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 21st. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Katalyo has a market cap of $1.92 million and $206,204.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000286 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00068334 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00071616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00102564 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,625.57 or 0.99924323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,059.43 or 0.06477161 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00022421 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

