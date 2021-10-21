Kava.io Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $147.08 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Kava.io has a market cap of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.93 or 0.00095157 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000601 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00014848 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $246.35 or 0.00391142 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00034801 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00008989 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.