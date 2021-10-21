Kava (KAVA) Market Cap Hits $523.35 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 21st. Kava has a market capitalization of $523.35 million and $119.37 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kava has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Kava coin can currently be bought for $5.72 or 0.00009104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.74 or 0.00096630 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000611 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00015006 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.81 or 0.00397389 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00034736 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 148,231,637 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

