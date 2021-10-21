KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) is Freshford Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Freshford Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 892,219 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 64,699 shares during the quarter. KBR makes up approximately 4.6% of Freshford Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Freshford Capital Management LLC owned 0.63% of KBR worth $34,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KBR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,454,000 after purchasing an additional 169,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 943.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,574,000 after purchasing an additional 225,500 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KBR. TheStreet cut KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KBR traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,395. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -164.73 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average of $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. Research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.43%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

