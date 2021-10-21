Kcash Trading Up 20.5% This Week (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 21st. During the last week, Kcash has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. Kcash has a market capitalization of $4.30 million and $661,785.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Kcash Profile
Kcash is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Kcash
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.
