Keep Network (KEEP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $87.92 Million

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 21st. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $456.85 million and approximately $87.92 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001203 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 86.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00043421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.80 or 0.00203247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.02 or 0.00098771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 577,034,460 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.