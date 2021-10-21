Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $40.06

Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.06 and traded as high as $41.33. Kenon shares last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 3,568 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.08.

Get Kenon alerts:

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The utilities provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter. Kenon had a return on equity of 36.92% and a net margin of 128.01%. The business had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenon during the first quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Kenon during the first quarter valued at $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 26.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenon during the first quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kenon during the second quarter valued at $471,000. 9.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenon Company Profile (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.