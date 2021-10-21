Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $40.06

Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.06 and traded as high as $41.33. Kenon shares last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 3,568 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.08.
Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The utilities provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter. Kenon had a return on equity of 36.92% and a net margin of 128.01%. The business had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter.
Kenon Company Profile (NYSE:KEN)
Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.
