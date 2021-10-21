Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Julius Knowles Sells 4,082 Shares

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Julius Knowles sold 4,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $156,095.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Julius Knowles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Julius Knowles sold 13,786 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $519,732.20.

On Thursday, October 14th, Julius Knowles sold 4,383 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $175,889.79.

On Monday, October 4th, Julius Knowles sold 3,746 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $150,064.76.

On Friday, October 1st, Julius Knowles sold 6,323 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $253,931.68.

On Monday, September 27th, Julius Knowles sold 95,302 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $3,923,583.34.

Shares of KROS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,405. The stock has a market cap of $889.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.26. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KROS shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 29,275 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 6,151.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 15,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 223,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

