Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Keurig Dr Pepper reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%.

KDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 1,025 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,014,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,970,000 after purchasing an additional 881,480 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.27. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

