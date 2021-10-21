Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,632,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658,075 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.33% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $163,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 107,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.3% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 143,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.6% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 211,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 33,190 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 79.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 362,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 160,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth $2,911,000. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KDP stock opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.27. The firm has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.