Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Keurig Dr Pepper has set its FY 2021 guidance at $1.582-$1.610 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. On average, analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.27. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

