KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avangrid in a report issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avangrid’s FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AGR. TheStreet raised Avangrid from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $52.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.29. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $44.02 and a 1-year high of $55.57.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Avangrid by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Avangrid by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Avangrid by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

