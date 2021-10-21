KeyCorp Boosts Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $65.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of KNX stock opened at $54.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $54.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,813.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,588 shares in the company, valued at $550,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 250,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 106,831 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 174.9% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24,188 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 148,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 27,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 184,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 20,673 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.