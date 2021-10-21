KeyCorp Boosts Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $146.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.38.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $131.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.40 and its 200 day moving average is $123.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $97.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its stake in Waste Connections by 0.5% in the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 14,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 1.1% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Waste Connections by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 21.4% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 3.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.