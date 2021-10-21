KeyCorp Increases Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Price Target to $11.00

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) had its target price hoisted by analysts at KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.11% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BRY. Johnson Rice cut shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.13.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.71. Berry has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average is $6.27.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $99.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.27 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 33.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. Research analysts expect that Berry will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,539,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,139 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 278,609 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 987,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 273,543 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 299.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 265,986 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 199,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 194,250 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

