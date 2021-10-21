KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of KeyCorp stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,091,527. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KeyCorp has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54.
In related news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
About KeyCorp
KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.
