KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,091,527. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KeyCorp has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In related news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.84.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.