KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,209,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,989 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of KeyCorp worth $210,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in KeyCorp by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 128,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 34,168 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

KEY stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $24.28. 175,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,091,527. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup began coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.84.

In related news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

