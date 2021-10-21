KeyCorp Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Marten Transport in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $251.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MRTN. Raymond James assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $16.60 on Thursday. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 24.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,828,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,063 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 2.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,560,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,739,000 after purchasing an additional 37,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,049,000 after purchasing an additional 33,435 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 12.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,007,000 after purchasing an additional 117,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Jerry M. Bauer acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $226,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

