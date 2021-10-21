Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Downgraded by CIBC to “Neutral”

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) was downgraded by research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KEYUF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Keyera from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Shares of KEYUF stock opened at $26.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.89. Keyera has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquid Infrastructure, and Marketing, and Other. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

