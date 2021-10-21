Keyera (TSE:KEY) Downgraded by CIBC to “Neutral”

Keyera (TSE:KEY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$33.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$36.00. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KEY. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Keyera from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$34.00 price target on Keyera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.31.

Shares of TSE KEY traded down C$0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$32.08. 468,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,539. The company has a market cap of C$7.09 billion and a PE ratio of 58.03. Keyera has a one year low of C$18.04 and a one year high of C$35.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter.

In other Keyera news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 669,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,082,000.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

