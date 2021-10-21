keyTango Hits Market Cap of $2.39 Million (TANGO)

keyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. keyTango has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and $110,949.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One keyTango coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000569 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, keyTango has traded up 16.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00043454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.46 or 0.00197779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00098446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

keyTango Coin Profile

keyTango is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,467,662 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

Buying and Selling keyTango

