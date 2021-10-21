Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 6,304 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 146,349 shares.The stock last traded at $9.79 and had previously closed at $9.81.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 4.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth about $96,000. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Taal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

