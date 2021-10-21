Kineko Price Up 82.1% This Week (KKO)

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Kineko has a total market capitalization of $6.33 million and $445,809.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kineko coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001053 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kineko has traded 82.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00069812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00072596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.00103556 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,730.72 or 0.99825623 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,097.40 or 0.06520334 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00022504 BTC.

About Kineko

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,575,607 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kineko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

