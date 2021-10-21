King DAG Price Up 39.9% Over Last 7 Days (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 41.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. During the last seven days, King DAG has traded up 39.9% against the US dollar. One King DAG coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000691 BTC on major exchanges. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $23.48 million and $433,257.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00046260 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002427 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00099743 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.21 or 0.00193530 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

King DAG Coin Profile

King DAG (KDAG) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

