King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 3,357 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in Cummins by 18.7% in the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 172,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,042,000 after purchasing an additional 27,147 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 6.2% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 13.5% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 10.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.27.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $242.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.31 and its 200 day moving average is $244.00. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.