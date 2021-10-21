King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 717 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 8.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.6% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $331.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $339.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.16. The company has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $190.21 and a twelve month high of $374.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $146,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. KGI Securities upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.05.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

